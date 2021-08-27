Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 64,317 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,317 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $173,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,309,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,292. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $443.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.83.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.