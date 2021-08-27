Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.77. Conn’s shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 212 shares.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Conn's alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.