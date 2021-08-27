Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.77. Conn’s shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 212 shares.
CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
