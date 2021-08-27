ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,205,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,561. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

