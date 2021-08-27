Contrasting Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -84.52% -62.79% -46.43% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Polar Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.01%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Polar Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 9.88 -$10.87 million N/A N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Summary

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition beats Polar Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

