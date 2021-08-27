Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.84. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 243 shares traded.

CNVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern bought 38,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $2,216,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $2,561,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

