Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

