COTI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $477.33 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, COTI has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $312.04 million and approximately $477.33 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00118385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,582.25 or 0.99967517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.74 or 0.01010237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.98 or 0.06650553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

