Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 155,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,956,345. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

