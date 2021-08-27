Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. 138,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,956,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

