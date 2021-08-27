Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

