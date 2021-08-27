Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
Country Garden Company Profile
