Cowen Downgrades Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $604.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $20,125,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.