Creative Planning Sells 261,966 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Planning cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,966 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,833. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.