Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €168.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €148.18 ($174.33).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1-year high of €146.35 ($172.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €129.89.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

