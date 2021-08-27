Credit Suisse Group Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $60.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.35.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

