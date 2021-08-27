Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Holdings Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 96,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.04. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

