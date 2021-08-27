Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in August

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the July 29th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

COPHF remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11. Creso Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

