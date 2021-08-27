Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone Sells 335,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00.

Cryoport stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

