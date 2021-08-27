CryptoFlow (CFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,286.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $474,766.98 and approximately $7,286.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00051148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00120658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00154682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,005.72 or 1.00015571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.01022120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.62 or 0.06644092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

