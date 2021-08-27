CSFB Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$11.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.07.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.06.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

