Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. 303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Specifically, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,107. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

