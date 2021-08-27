Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 118.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cummins by 66.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 15.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

CMI stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

