Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce sales of $176.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $141.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $659.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.30 million to $670.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $617.30 million, with estimates ranging from $557.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

CUBI traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $43.54. 12,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,829. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.