Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.67. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 103,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,829. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

