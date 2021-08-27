Customers Bancorp’s (CUBI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.20 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $14,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

