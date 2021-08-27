CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 4,700 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,700 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $22,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 50,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,241. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

