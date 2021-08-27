CX Institutional Buys 505 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of COP opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

