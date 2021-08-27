CX Institutional Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 82,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32.

