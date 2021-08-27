CX Institutional Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.