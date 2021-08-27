CX Institutional Has $301,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

