CX Institutional Sells 6,857 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

