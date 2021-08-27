Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 2.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.92. 1,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,424,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $20,810,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
