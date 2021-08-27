Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 2.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.92. 1,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,424,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $20,810,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

