Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SBMSF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
Danakali Company Profile
