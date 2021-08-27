Daniel J. Ryan Sells 10,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ARE opened at $204.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

