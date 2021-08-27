Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas Sells 5,326 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.