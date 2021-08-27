Dash (DASH) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Dash has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $234.24 or 0.00492303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $376.13 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003436 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.63 or 0.01106806 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,299,166 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

