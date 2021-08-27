Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post sales of $350.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $361.62 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 589.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

PLAY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 715,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.51.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $15,992,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

