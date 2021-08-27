DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Cap of $969,024.96

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $969,024.96 and approximately $13,577.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011120 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008568 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003576 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

