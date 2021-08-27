Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785,111 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,067,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $380.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,323. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.77 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

