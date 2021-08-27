Degenerator (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.72 or 0.00493564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003409 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.21 or 0.01109188 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.