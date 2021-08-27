Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €162.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($191.55).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock traded down €3.95 ($4.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €119.25 ($140.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €119.78.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.