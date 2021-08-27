Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.81.

Shares of DELL opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 106.2% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 535,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 275,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 848.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,919,000 after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

