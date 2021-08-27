Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,364. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

