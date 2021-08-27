Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $101.55, but opened at $99.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 35,667 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 552,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 95,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

