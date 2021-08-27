Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $144.66 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 13.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $144,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

