DeltaChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00395727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001806 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.60 or 0.01062236 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.