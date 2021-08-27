Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 6.3%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.14. 2,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 584,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,936 shares of company stock worth $10,971,743. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

