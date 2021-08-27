Denarius Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Denarius has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $323.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Denarius has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,651,370 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years. Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well. Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D. Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo. “

Buying and Selling Denarius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

