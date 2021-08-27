Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Deswell Industries worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSWL opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

