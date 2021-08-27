Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $45.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

NYSE GPS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08. The Gap has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 over the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

