Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,580 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,481.50 ($45.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.33 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,519.61. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 237 shares of company stock worth $852,670.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.